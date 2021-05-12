Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFFT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 152,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

