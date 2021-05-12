Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 310.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TT opened at $182.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

