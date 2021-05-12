Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Reduced by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,510 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 964,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after buying an additional 100,830 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 116,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 149,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,433. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

