Mark E. Jr. Jones Sells 7,997 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $825,210.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,753,314.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $124.47.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.