Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.67

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 28588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

