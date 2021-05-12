Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

