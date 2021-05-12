Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.90. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

