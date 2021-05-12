Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Lowered by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $377.14 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.94 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

