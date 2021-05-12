Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.14. The stock had a trading volume of 295,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $151.94 and a 1 year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.