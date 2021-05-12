Massnet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.69 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Massnet coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a total market cap of $60.46 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00084425 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00083631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.35 or 0.01065884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00070376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00111405 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,325,000 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

