Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Hershey by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

NYSE:HSY opened at $168.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $152.20.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

