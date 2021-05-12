Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Oshkosh stock opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

