Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,267 shares of company stock worth $7,473,394 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.