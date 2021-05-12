Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $26.79

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.79, but opened at $27.79. Materialise shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 3,357 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Materialise by 715.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

