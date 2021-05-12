Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 100.61% from the company’s current price.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $6,272,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

