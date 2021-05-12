MBIA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,650 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 917% compared to the typical volume of 359 call options.

MBI stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

