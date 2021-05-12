McAfee Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McAfee in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McAfee’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Shares of MCFE opened at $23.00 on Monday. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

