McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter Sells 3,000 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MCK opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.62. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in McKesson by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.