McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce earnings per share of $4.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.28. McKesson reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $19.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.65 to $20.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $22.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.43.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $197.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.62. McKesson has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $204.66.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $318,658,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.