McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.43.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average is $180.62. McKesson has a one year low of $125.65 and a one year high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in McKesson by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in McKesson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

