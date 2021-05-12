McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day moving average of $180.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

