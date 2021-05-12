Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in CURO Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 51.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CURO Group stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $618.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

