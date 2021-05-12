Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,397 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2,209.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

