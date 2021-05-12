Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 11,037.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at $9,070,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UCTT opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

