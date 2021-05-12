Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $295,450,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,527,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after buying an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of VRSK opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.18 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

