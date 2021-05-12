Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $287,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 424 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $576.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $665.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,808.00 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total value of $2,138,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

