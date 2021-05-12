Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,500 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 341.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Truist lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

