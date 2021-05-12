Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Gray Television by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 87,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

GTN opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

