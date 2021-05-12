MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the quarter.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

MELI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,381.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,633.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,530.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,599.69. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $746.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gavea Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 96.2% during the first quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.0% in the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

