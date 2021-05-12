MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $183.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.28 and a 200 day moving average of $163.66. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $187.86.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.