MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Decreases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 83.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.