MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Grows Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after buying an additional 75,988 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

NYSE:MOH opened at $263.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,744. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.