MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 29.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in MetLife by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

