MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

