MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Argus upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

NYSE MET opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

