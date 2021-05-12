Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 880 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average is $107.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

