Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,664 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.78. The company has a market cap of $346.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $122.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.