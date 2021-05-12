Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 2,250 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,886 shares of company stock worth $1,266,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

