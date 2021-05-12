Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 200 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $138.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average is $128.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

