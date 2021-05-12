MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 4,000 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Karen Seaberg sold 240 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $14,968.80.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $63.37. 3,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,099. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $71.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

