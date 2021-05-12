Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Increased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 780.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.