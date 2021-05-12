Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,395 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $80,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.