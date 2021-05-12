Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

