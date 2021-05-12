Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $256.70 at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by Fundamental Research from $236.60 to $256.70 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.80.

MSFT opened at $246.23 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

