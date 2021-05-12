Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Stephens

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIME. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of MIME opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 192.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,360 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $32,595,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $14,210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

