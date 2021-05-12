MIR COIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.30 Million (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and $39,595.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

