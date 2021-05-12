Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis Purchases 15,000 Shares

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MG traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 193,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mistras Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 123,131 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,114 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 378,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

