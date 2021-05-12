MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $174.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.39.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.