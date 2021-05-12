Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.14

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 5562 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.62 million, a P/E ratio of -147.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 432,334 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 218,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after buying an additional 220,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

