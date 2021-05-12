Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.37

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.37 and last traded at $60.06, with a volume of 590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $87,548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after buying an additional 610,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 436,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

